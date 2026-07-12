Redbirds Drop Saturday Night Game Five at Stripers
Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
Lawrenceville, Ga. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 9-2 loss on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field.
In a bullpen game, starting pitcher Ryan Murphy (3-1) allowed four runs on three hits, walked two and struck out three. The right-handed pitcher allowed a home run in 2.1 innings pitched. Scott Blewett provided the only scoreless appearance from a Memphis pitcher in the loss.
Catcher Leo Bernal drove in the lone Redbirds runs with a bases loaded single in the top of the third inning. Six of the nine Memphis starters recorded a base hit. Eight of the nine Redbirds reached safely in the game. Designated hitter Nolan Gorman walked three times in four plate appearances.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 17 to begin a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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