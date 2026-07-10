Redbirds Launch "25% off Suites" Sale for Remainder of July

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Looking to live the "suite" life this season? The Redbirds are allowing more fans to do just that with their newest suite sale! Fans can purchase luxury or all-inclusive suites for any remaining regular season or post-season game this year for 25% off. However, this deal expires at the end of July, and fans are encouraged to cash in on this offer sooner rather than later.

"This offer is part of our overarching goal of making Redbirds games more accessible to any and all fans" Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "Now even our most premium experiences at AutoZone Park are more cost-efficient, allowing our fanbase to experience the ballpark atmosphere to the fullest."

The Redbirds' luxury suite experience includes private, climate-controlled seating options and access to their exclusive catering menu. Their all-inclusive suite experience includes unlimited bottled water, canned soda, Miller, Miller Lite, and Coors Banquet, popcorn and peanut snack options throughout the game, private, climate-controlled seating options, and an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring BBQ nachos, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, and mac and cheese.

Fans looking to capitalize on this offer can head to memphisredbirds.com/suites and purchase tickets today!







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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