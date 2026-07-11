Humidity Dampened from Go-Ahead Grand Slam, Lose 6-4 to Omaha

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Humidity returned to the playing field in the second Humidity Night of the season but couldn't quite keep the series sweep alive after surrendering a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth to lose 6-4 to the Omaha Storm Chasers. The Humidity relied on their hot hitters of recent time with Hector Rodriguez and Garrett Hampson each recording multiple hits, but couldn't quite hold on to a lead on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

With an out in the top of the ninth and Louisville holding a 4-2 lead, Omaha loaded the bases with Humidity reliever Johnathan Lavallee (L, 0-1) on the mound. Lavallee tossed a near-clean eighth inning outside of allowing a double but faced some command issues as he hunted for his first Triple-A save. On a 1-2 count, Lavallee left a fastball over the middle of the plate, which Omaha's John Rave crushed for a go-ahead grand slam. Louisville had a chance to respond in the bottom frame, but went down in order,Fro solidifying their defeat.

Davis Daniel took the bump for the Humidity and worked two scoreless innings to keep Omaha's offense limited. Louisville crossed their first run in the bottom of the second after P.J. Higgins led off the inning with a single. With Higgins reaching second after a ground out, Hampson shot a ball up the middle, causing a collision between Omaha's middle infielders and giving Higgins enough time to score, allowing the Humidity to take a 1-0 lead. Hampson extended his streak of reaching base in his last 11 plate appearances, which ended on a fly out in the fourth.

After a Sam Haggerty double and a Rodriguez single, Francisco Urbaez tacked on another run in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly to increase Louisville's lead. However, the lead didn't last long, as a walk and a single put runners on the corners, and a two-RBI double cleared the bases to tie the game.

Anthony Misiewicz relieved Daniel in the seventh, giving the starter a quality start while allowing two runs on six hits with a pair of walks and strikeouts. Misiewicz managed two outs after allowing a leadoff double and allowing the runner to pass to third. After a ball got away from Will Banfield on a pitch, a friendly bounce allowed the catcher to gather and make a diving tag play to keep the game tied.

The Humidity earned their lead back in the bottom frame after Hampson and Dominic Pitelli led off the inning with singles. After a pitch was tossed behind the back of Louisville batter Sam Haggerty, Hampson easily crossed home to gain a 3-2 lead. Will Benson added one more on a ground out and legged out a potential double play to add another run to the tally.

Next Game: Saturday, July 11, 7:15 p.m. E.T. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (1-4, 5.89) vs. Storm Chasers RHP Henry Williams (1-1, 7.29)

Promos: Saturday's promotions are highlighted by our Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness night, where the Bats will wear specialty green jerseys on a one-time occasion, presented by UofL Health.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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