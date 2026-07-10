Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 10 at Worcester

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-9, 51-37) vs. Worcester Red Sox (8-7, 44-42)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Perales (2-4, 3.94) vs. LHP Raymond Burgos (1-4, 6.25)

WOE-RCESTER: Despite continuously chipping away at the WooSox lead in the late stages, the Rochester Red Wings failed to mount a full comeback against Worcester on Thursday, as the team fell for the fourth-straight time in a narrow 8-7 loss...DH YOHANDY MORALES found his 21st home run of the season with a solo shot in the top of the sixth, while LF TREY LIPSCOMB logged a long ball of his own three innings earlier...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY and C HARRY FORD accounted for two runs apiece, while three pitchers saw time on the mound on the defensive side...Rochester will look to snap their four-game skid in game four of the series tonight, handing the ball to RHP LUIS PERALES against WooSox southpaw Raymond Burgos.

MAKING HIS WOO-TURN: RHP LUIS PERALES will get the ball for his 15th start of the season, returning to the mound at Polar Park for the first time as a visitor...in his last outing, the 23-year-old turned in five scoreless innings on one hit, two walks, and seven punch outs...since 6/23, Perales has pitched to a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 14 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched...

When Perales gets ahead in the count 0-2 this season, opponents are hitting just .100 (2-for-20) with a .095 OBP...when the count moves to 2-2, opposing hitters are hitting .029 (1-for-35).

ZIP YOUR LIPS(COMB): LF TREY LIPSCOMB went 2-for-4 in last night's loss, hitting a home run and two singles while adding three RBI...the home run was his 16th of the season, tied for second-most on the Red Wings squad this season with ABIMELEC ORTIZ, the two both trailing teammate YOHANDY MORALES (21)...the shot extends the Maryland native's career high in home runs, with his former record being 14 in 2023 between High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg...through eight games in July, Lipscomb is batting .400 (10-for-25) with two home runs, seven RBI, four walks, and a team-leading 1.107 OPS (min. 10 AB).

PINCK PONY CLUB: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY had another strong performance at the plate last night, notching three singles and scoring two runs of his own, both coming off RF JOEY WIEMER singles...the Alabama native is on a nine-game hitting streak beginning on 6/28, and has hits in 15 of his last 17 games since 6/17...over those 17 games, he leads the Red Wings in hits (26), slugging percentage (.606), total bases (43), and runs scored (19)...he also ranks second on the team in batting average (.366), on-base percentage (.438), and a share of second in extra base hits (7)... Pinckney is the only Red Wing to have two hitting streaks of at least eight games this season (8 G, 5/14-5/22).

YO MAMA: DH YOHANDY MORALES smashed his team-leading 21st home run of the season last night, with his previous record being 15 in 2025... the infielder now has the most homers by a Red Wings right-handed hitter since Zander Wiel hit 24 back in 2019...among all International League hitters this season, the Miami product ranks third in home runs, RBI (61), total bases (171), and runs (64)... In Friday games this season, Morales ranks first in the Triple-A among hitters (min. 45 AB) in batting average (.408) and third in MiLB in OPS (1.272).

WIEMER HEATER: RF JOEY WIEMER played a big role in last night's comeback effort, knocking two RBI singles and scoring a run in the late stages of the game...the former Cincinnati Bearcat now has hits in five of his last six outings since 7/3...during that stretch, he leads the Red Wings in RBI (9), is T-1st in hits (9), ranks second in batting average (.409), slugging percentage (.591), total bases (13), and has the fourth-best on-base percentage (.435).

YOU'RE MY WONDERWALL(ACE): SS CAYDEN WALLACE went 2-for-4 with a stolen base on the night...his two singles were the first hits of his triple-A career, with the latter setting up a ninth-inning RBI walk from 2B PHILLIP GLASSER as part of the Wings' late-game push...in road games between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester this season, Wallace is slashing .294/.350/.531 with eight home runs and 23 RBI.

THE BOY WHO LIVED: C HARRY FORD went 2-for-3 at the plate last night out of the sixth spot in the Red Wings lineup, with two singles and two walks...in his last seven games since 6/28, the catcher is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with a homer, a double, and six runs scored...the Georgia native is only seven hits away from 500 in his minor league career...among the six different Triple-A stadiums in which he has played in this season, his .286 average (6-for-21) at Polar Park is his best... When batting sixth, he holds a batting average of .303 (10-for-33) with a home run, a pair of doubles, seven RBI, and 10 walks.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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