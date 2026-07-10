'Pigs 'N Rigs: IronPigs and Mack Trucks Announce Collab for Salute to Lehigh Valley

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Mack Trucks are excited to share a new expansive collaboration, 'Pigs 'n Rigs, featuring a full suite of merchandise and an entire gameday experience on August 2nd at Coca-Cola Park in the latest edition of the IronPigs' annual "Salute to the Lehigh Valley."

Mack Trucks had its headquarters in Allentown, PA from 1905-2009 and still produces their iconic vehicles right here in the Lehigh Valley in Lower Macungie at their Lehigh Valley Operations facility and division. The iconic Mack Truck Bulldog is the company's staple image, adorning the front of the hood of each Mack truck. Mack trucks are now sold and serviced in nearly 30 countries worldwide. Mack is one of North America's largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks as well as proprietary engines and transmissions.

As part of the history of Mack Trucks in the Lehigh Valley, the Mack Trucks Historical Museum, a non-profit organization operating independently of Mack Trucks, Inc., is open in Allentown. From their earliest wagons to today's modern machines, the Mack Museum showcases the evolution of a brand built on grit and innovation. Restored vintage models, rare artifacts, and historic blueprints trace the breakthroughs that redefined performance and cemented Mack's legacy as a premier truck maker. Over the years, Mack has produced nearly every kind of truck imaginable, from military equipment to firetrucks, delivery to dump trucks, and everything in between.

As part of the 'Salute to Lehigh Valley' on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:15pm when the IronPigs host the Buffalo Bisons, there will be Mack trucks set up outside the gates of the ballpark, allowing fans to experience both antique & heritage truck models as well as some of the newer and larger models of Mack's current lineup. Mack will be featured throughout the game day highlighting one of the Lehigh Valley's most iconic brands.

"When one of baseball's biggest brands teams up with one of trucking's biggest names, that's what we call a heavy-hitting partnership," said IronPigs President and General Manager, Kurt Landes. "The IronPigs and Mack Trucks have something in common - we're both proud to carry the Lehigh Valley wherever we go. We're proud to honor their brand, heritage, employees and retirees this August at Coca-Cola Park."

"Mack Trucks and the IronPigs have a lot in common - we're both built here in the Lehigh Valley and we're both pretty proud to show it," said Cam Creech, director of partnerships and licensing at Mack Trucks. "From our roots in Allentown to our operations today just down the road in Lower Macungie, this is home for us. 'Pigs 'n Rigs' is a fun way to celebrate that hometown pride and give our fans something a little unexpected out at Coca-Cola Park. What's more American than baseball and Mack Trucks?"

'Pigs fans can get their hands on 'Pigs x Rigs merchandise at shopironpigs.com. The full catalog of apparel includes jerseys, t-shirts, hats, and more! The collab design focuses on two of the most iconic Lehigh Valley logos, that of the IronPig and the Mack Bulldog. Paired up side-by-side, various merchandise features the dual branding, with even a full long-haul rig with IronPigs on it. The jersey features the logo of each brand on opposite sleeves, with "'Pigs 'n Rigs" across the front in IronPigs cursive font, but in the colorway of Mack silver. The hat has the Mack Bulldog firmly on the front, replicating the look of the proud Bulldog out on the hood of a Mack Truck.

Tickets for the Mack Trucks 'Salute to Lehigh Valley' game are available now at ironpigsbaseball.com, by visiting the Provident Bank Box Office or by calling 610.841.PIGS. Ticket packages including a t-shirt or hat are also available.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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