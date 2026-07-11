I-Cubs Win Third in a Row, Defeat St. Paul, 7-4
Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (8-8, 38-50) defeated the St. Paul Saints (7-8, 49-40) 7-4 on Friday evening at Principal Park.
St. Paul scored three runs in the first inning to jump in front. The I-Cubs responded with four runs in the second inning to take a one run lead. Christian Bethancourt drove in the first run on a double, followed by RBI singles from James Triantos, Hayden Cantrelle, and Brett Bateman.
Iowa would add two runs in the fifth inning with Jonathon Long scoring on a wild pitch and Bethancourt driving in his second run of the game on an infield single. They would add on to their lead with an RBI single by Owen Miller to take a 7-3 lead.
St. Paul scored one run in the seventh inning to close the scoring. Iowa reliever Eduarniel Nunez came on to complete a six out save, striking out four of the six hitters he faced.
Iowa starter and Chicago Cubs No.3 prospect Jaxon Wiggins made his first start since April 6. He pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.
Iowa continues a six game series on Saturday against St. Paul, with first pitch scheduled for 6:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
International League Stories from July 10, 2026
- Melendez and Morel Mash Homers in Seven-Inning Victory over Norfolk Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Kjerstad Knocks Three Hits Friday, Syracuse Rallies on Home Runs - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Walked-off for Second Straight Night at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Ninth-Inning Rally Lifts Bulls Past Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bush Jr. and Madrigal Make Moves to Secure Friday Win - Durham Bulls
- Saints Drop Third Straight for First Time in Nearly Two Months, 7-4, to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- I-Cubs Win Third in a Row, Defeat St. Paul, 7-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Come up Short in Late Comeback Bid - Charlotte Knights
- Rave's Grand Slam Propels Omaha to 6-4 Win in Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- WooSox Lose on Friday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Hicklen Homers as Stripers Walk-off Memphis for Second Straight Night - Gwinnett Stripers
- Brady House Completes First Red Wings Cycle Since 2004 in Win over WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Drop Slugfest to Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Power Surge Soars Indians Above Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- Hens Struggle in 6-3 Loss at Victory Field - Toledo Mud Hens
- Humidity Dampened from Go-Ahead Grand Slam, Lose 6-4 to Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Unable to Drive in Runs in Loss to RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Bop Buffalo for Sixth Straight Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Notes July 10 - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - July 10, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 10 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Launch "25% off Suites" Sale for Remainder of July - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Win on Walk-Off Wild Pitch - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs 'N Rigs: IronPigs and Mack Trucks Announce Collab for Salute to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Big Knights First Too Much for Nashville to Overcome - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.