I-Cubs Win Third in a Row, Defeat St. Paul, 7-4

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (8-8, 38-50) defeated the St. Paul Saints (7-8, 49-40) 7-4 on Friday evening at Principal Park.

St. Paul scored three runs in the first inning to jump in front. The I-Cubs responded with four runs in the second inning to take a one run lead. Christian Bethancourt drove in the first run on a double, followed by RBI singles from James Triantos, Hayden Cantrelle, and Brett Bateman.

Iowa would add two runs in the fifth inning with Jonathon Long scoring on a wild pitch and Bethancourt driving in his second run of the game on an infield single. They would add on to their lead with an RBI single by Owen Miller to take a 7-3 lead.

St. Paul scored one run in the seventh inning to close the scoring. Iowa reliever Eduarniel Nunez came on to complete a six out save, striking out four of the six hitters he faced.

Iowa starter and Chicago Cubs No.3 prospect Jaxon Wiggins made his first start since April 6. He pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Iowa continues a six game series on Saturday against St. Paul, with first pitch scheduled for 6:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

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International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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