Iowa Pitching Shines, Defeats St. Paul 3-1

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (6-8, 36-50) defeated the St. Paul Saints (7-6, 49-38) 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

St. Paul scored their lone run of the game in the first inning. Iowa scored their only runs of the game in the second inning on a three-run home run from Christian Bethancourt to jump in front.

Iowa Starter Andrew Wantz worked a season high 5.2 innings, allowing just one run on three hits with two walks while posting a season high seven strikeouts. Wantz retired 14 of his final 15 batters faced, including 12 in a row from the second inning through the fifth inning.

Phil Maton pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out four in relief for the I-Cubs while on Major League rehab assignment.

The Saints brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Iowa reliever Vince Reilly recorded the final four outs to earn the save.

The St. Paul Saints were held hitless from the second inning on, with Iowa allowing just three baserunners via walk over the final seven innings of play.

Iowa continues a six game series on Thursday against St. Paul, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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