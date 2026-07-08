Iowa Drops Series Opener to St. Paul

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (5-8, 35-50) fell to the St. Paul Saints (7-5, 49-37) 7-4 on Tuesday evening at Principal Park.

St. Paul jumped in front after scoring three runs in the second inning and four more runs in the third inning. Iowa got on the board in the fourth inning when Moises Ballesteros scored on a fielding error by the Saints. The I-Cubs would add another run in the eighth inning on an RBI double from Jonathon Long and two more runs in the ninth inning on a two-run home run from B.J. Murray.

I-Cubs outfielder Brett Bateman recorded four of the team's nine hits. I-Cubs relievers Paul Campbell and Jayden Murray combined to throw six scoreless innings, throwing three scoreless innings each. They allowed a combined three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Iowa continues a six game series on Wednesday against St. Paul, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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