Buffalo Bisons Postgame Drone Show July 25 Ode to Sports Classics

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







If you build (an awesome event).... they will come!

One of the most talked-about new events at Sahlen Field last year is back and better than ever! The Bisons will host their 2nd annual Postgame Drone Show following their game against the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday, July 25, presented by M&T Bank... and this year we're paying tribute to the classics.

We all have that one (or several) sports movie that gets us every time... We can never turn it off when it's on the TV and we know every line! Whether it's an underdog boxer from Philly, a defensive liability who just happens to get on base or a pitcher with a questionable criminal record... we've picked our favorites to help us illuminate the skies above Sahlen Field. The question is... did we pick your favorite as well?

Find out when a fleet of 200 drones from SkyElements, each fitted with brilliant LED lights, creates mesmerizing patterns, shapes, and animations in the sky. Each formation will be accompanied by the speeches, clips and music from the movies we all love!

The game on July 25 is also a Labatt-urday Night with $4 Blue & Blue Light specials from 5:30-7:30pm, great prizes from Labatt's and your chance to win 'Beer-for-a-Year' if a Bisons player homers off the inflatable Labatt can in right field.

Game Tickets are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans are reminded that they save nearly 20% when they purchase their single-game tickets in advance of gameday.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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