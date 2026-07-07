Margaritaville Weekend Returns to Fifth Third Field, Welcomes 'Parrot Heads'

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Looking out at a sea of green grass, surrounded by bright florals, colorful Hawaiian lays, and sunglasses, fans are in paradise. However, they are not on the beach, but at Fifth Third Field.

The Toledo Mud Hens are celebrating their annual Margaritaville Weekend July 17 and July 18. Songs celebrating the late Jimmy Buffet, postgame fireworks, and concerts are in store.

"There are always so many fans dressed to the nines and in full theme, ready to go," Ashley Crooks, Mud Hens Manager of Events and Fan Entertainment, said. "They definitely get into it, and I love it. It's a cool, fun summer weekend."

Margaritaville-themed replica jerseys go on sale at 11 a.m. in the Swamp Shop on July 17. Friday's game also brings the Hens' second-ever postgame drone show.

Partnering with Pyrotecnico, a company based in Pennsylvania, the Hens are bringing in 200 drones celebrating Margaritaville Weekend and baseball.

There will also be elements of the show promoting the United States Golf Association and the Women's U.S. Open golf tournament, which Toledo is hosting in June 2027.

There are postgame fireworks on July 18 on the field and a performance by Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Suns of Beaches, starting at 9:30 p.m. in Hensville Park.

Suns of Beaches manager and drummer, Ben Sakmar, said the band formed in late 2022 and all but two members are current or retired grade school music teachers.

"At every concert, we're creating memories, some more embarrassing than others," Sakmar said. "We all have fun on the stage ... we really connect with our audiences."

Other band members include Adam Warble, steel pan and vocals, Dave Withrow, percussion, Keith Lisk, bass and vocals, Dan Prokop, keys, and Jeremy McCall, guitar and vocals.

The July 18 performance marks Suns Of Beaches' third time playing for the Hens. Sakmar said they "look forward" to coming every year and Buffet fans, otherwise known as "parrot heads," should be ready for an exciting night.

"We have something little for everyone, from the most diehard parrot head to someone who might not even know the Jimmy Buffett is," Sakmar said. "Our motto is 'Buffett Beaches and Beyond,' ... and we always throw in some sort of surprise."

The first 1,500 fans who enter the gates on July 18 also receive a Margaritaville cooling towel.

Following the Friday and Saturday festivities, Sunday's game is Peanuts-themed. There will be a Snoopy character appearance from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hensville Park, and children under 12-years-old can run the bases postgame. A ticket package including one ticket to the game and a Snoopy-themed bobblehead is available to purchase online.

Tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games can be purchased on the Hens website. Other themed weekends and dates include Harry Potter Night July 24, Christmas in July the 25th, and Mud Crawlers Weekend August 7 and August 8.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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