Bisons Lose to Scranton in First Game of Series
Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons returned home after a two-week road trip but fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 18-3 on Tuesday evening at Sahlen Field.
Davis Schneider hit his second home run of the season and drove in all three of Buffalo's runs. Josh Kasevich also had a strong night, going three-for-four.
The RailRiders scored first in the top of the second on a two-run home run by Tyler Hardman, scoring Oswaldo Cabrera for a 2-0 lead.
Bisons starting pitcher Richard Gallardo worked three innings, recording three strikeouts.
Buffalo scored a run in the bottom of the third on an RBI walk by Schneider that scored Jay Harry, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
The RailRiders extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Ernesto Martinez Jr. hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Cabrera. Jonathan Ornelas followed with an RBI groundout that scored Hardman to make it a 4-1 game.
Hardman hit his second home run of the game in the top of the sixth to extend Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 5-1.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Hardman hit his second home run of the game, and Duke Ellis followed with a two-run home run that scored Martinez Jr. Ornelas later scored on an RBI groundout by Marco Luciano, extending the RailRiders' lead to 8-1.
Cabrera hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 9-1 lead. Pat Gallagher stepped onto the mound for Buffalo and threw three straight strikeouts.
Cabrera hit his second home run of the game in the top of the eighth to extend the RailRiders' lead to 10-1.
Schneider launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Jimenez to cut the deficit to 10-3.
The RailRiders added more runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. J.C. Escarra hit an RBI single to score Martinez Jr. Yanquiel Fernandez followed with an RBI single to score Ellis. Cabrera then hit an RBI single to score Escarra. Martinez Jr. capped off the inning with a grand slam to score Fernandez, Cabrera, and Hardman to extend their lead to 18-3.
Pat Gallagher stepped onto the mound for Buffalo and worked two and one-third innings, recording five strikeouts.
Buffalo and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday evening at Sahlen Field. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons in a rehab assignment. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 6:15 p.m.
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