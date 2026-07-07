Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 7 at Worcester

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-6, 51-34) vs. Worcester Red Sox (5-7, 41-42)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (2-5, 5.65) vs. TBA

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: To conclude what was an eventful six-day stretch of baseball, the Rochester Red Wings wrapped up their season series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with a 5-3 loss in the series finale Sunday afternoon...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN put in 5.0 innings and limited the IronPigs offense to just two runs over the course of his mound duties, keeping the Red Wings within reach...DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ notched his 16th home run of the season, a solo shot that kicked off the scoring for Rochester...the Red Wings used their off-day Monday to travel to Worcester for the final time in 2026, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound for his fourth career start against the WooSox...

Despite the loss, the Red Wings are still one of three teams in full-season Minor League Baseball to score a run in every game this season (AAA Oklahoma City, A+ Winston-Salem).

BY AN(DR)Y MEANS: RHP ANDRY LARA is making his 16th start of the season (17th app.) of the year tonight...he has had seven road appearances (6 GS) this season...Lara ranks seventh with a 2.75 road ERA (11 ER/36 IP), fifth in WHIP (0.97), and eleventh with a .201 batting average against among all Triple-A pitchers with at least 25.0 innings pitched away from home.

TU CASA ES MI CASA: The Red Wings travel to Worcester this week with the best road record by winning percentage (.658) in the International League at 25-13...Rochester's pitching staff owns the best road ERA (4.07, 150 ER/331.1 IP), WHIP (1.29), and BAA (.223) among all Triple-A teams, while allowing the fewest hits (272), earned runs (150), and home runs (30)...offensively, 3B BRADY HOUSE is T-9th in the IL with a .333 batting average (22-for-66) away from ESL Ballpark, and OF ANDREW PINCKNEY has launched eight of his 12 home runs (T-10th in IL)...

Rochester has not finished above .500 on the road since 2017 (39-32).

OSCAR MAYER WIEMER: RF JOEY WIEMER finished Sunday afternoon's contest 2-for-4 with a run driven in...he comes into tonight's series opener in Worcester on a three-game hitting streak with a combined seven RBI and two multi-hit performances (since 7/3)...the former Cincinnati Bearcat is tied for the IL lead and T-4th in MiLB in RBI since 7/3...

When leading off an inning this season, the righty is slashing .316/.458/.316, and with no outs in the inning, Weimer has logged a .393 AVG (11-for-28).

ORTIZ THE SEASON: DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ went 1-for-4 in yesterday's game, hitting a home run in the bottom of the third...he is now second on the Red Wings' in home runs with 16 and tied-1st with teammate YOHANDY MORALES with 58 RBI, T-3rd in the International League...among all players in the IL with at least 20 at-bats at Polar Park, Ortiz ranks third in SLG (.773) and OPS (1.081) in away games against Worcester...Ortiz's seven home runs against the WooSox are tied for the most by any Triple-A player against a single team this season, and is T-2nd most against a single team by any Red Wing since 2004, trailing only Travis Blankenhorn vs. LHV in 2024 (9)...

Since making his professional debut in 2021, the Puerto Rico native is seventh in Minor League Baseball with 114 home runs.

CHAMPLAIN TRUTH: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN tossed 5.0 innings, while only allowing two runners to score on three hits, with four strikeouts and one walk in Sunday's series finale against Lehigh Valley...among qualified International League pitchers, the righty ranks second in WHIP (1.10), fourth in winning percentage (.665), sixth in BAA (.247), seventh in innings pitched (76.1), and eighth in ERA (4.13)...the California native now has exactly 300.0 innings pitched at the Triple-A level since making his debut with Omaha in 2024.

HEY, WE KNOW THAT GUY!: Taking the ball in relief after 5.0 solid innings from RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN was recently signed, and 2025 Red Wing LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON, making his first appearance in his second stint with the club...the southpaw from Mississippi turned in 1.0 hitless frame with a strikeout and a walk before he turned it over to another southpaw making his Red Wings debut, LHP TOM COSGROVE ...he was acquired from Houston on 7/3, and struck out three of the five batters he faced across 1.0 hitless inning of his own in his first appearance with the Nationals organization...he is now five strikeouts shy of 300 at the Triple-A level since making his debut with Columbus in 2022...

Pilkington now boasts a 2.53 ERA (12 ER/42.2 IP) across 37 appearances (3 GS) with the Red Wings over the last two seasons, with 51 strikeouts, a 1.20 WHIP, .155 BAA, and 10.76 K/9.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2013: The Red Wings used a six-run first inning to propel themselves over Pawtucket (now WOR) 13 years ago today, 12-7...RF JERMAINE MITCHELL drove in four RBI and logged three hits, going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two-RBI single...RHP VANCE WORLEY turned in a quality start on the mound, allowing three earned over 6.0 innings to pick up his sixth victory of the 2013 season.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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