Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Tuesday Night
Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tuesday night's game between the Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8, with the first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m.
RHP TREVOR WILLIAMS is slated to make a Major League rehab start and will take the ball for game one, and RHP ANDRY LARA is slated to start in the back half of the twin bill.
Single-game tickets for all remaining Red Wings home games are on sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com, by calling 585-454-1001, or visiting the ESL Ballpark ticket office.
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