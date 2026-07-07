Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Tuesday Night

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tuesday night's game between the Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8, with the first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m.

RHP TREVOR WILLIAMS is slated to make a Major League rehab start and will take the ball for game one, and RHP ANDRY LARA is slated to start in the back half of the twin bill.

Single-game tickets for all remaining Red Wings home games are on sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com, by calling 585-454-1001, or visiting the ESL Ballpark ticket office.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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