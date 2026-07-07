Jack Brannigan Recalled by Pittsburgh

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled infielder Jack Brannigan, their No. 22 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Brannigan was previously recalled this season from Double-A Altoona on June 25 but did not appear in a game. He is set to become the sixth member of the 2026 Indianapolis Indians to make their major league debut, joining shortstop Konnor Griffin (April 3), right-handed pitchers Wilber Dotel (April 19) and Brandan Bidois (May 13), outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez (May 22) and right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly (June 12).

Brannigan, 25, appeared in six games for Indy, all last week in Omaha, as he hit .263 (5-for-19) with two home runs, seven RBI, six walks, six runs and a 1.002 OPS. His week was highlighted by a five-RBI performance in Saturday's seven-inning nightcap, including a grand slam - Indy's second of the game. The grand slam highlighted a 17-run barrage with the Indians offense setting a new season high in runs. His five driven in were one shy of his career high and it was the third grand slam of his professional career.

The Chicago native has spent most of the season with Altoona, hitting .226 (28-for-124) with eight doubles, one triple, eight home runs and an .819 OPS in 33 games with the Curve. Across five seasons in Pittsburgh's system, he owns a .242 average (261-for-1078) with 48 doubles, eight triples, 58 home runs, 179 RBI, 53 stolen bases and an .817 OPS in 301 games.

Brannigan was selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the University of Notre Dame (Ind.).

Indianapolis' major league debuts are presented by Franciscan Health.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.