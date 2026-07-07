Clippers Go to Extras in Day Game at Lehigh Valley

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - In a well-played contest that started before noon on Tuesday in Lehigh Valley, the Columbus Clippers lost in 10 innings to the IronPigs, 3-2.

Right-hander Trenton Denholm took the hill to begin the series opener in Lehigh Valley, and he turned in another impressive performance. Denholm held the IronPigs to just one run on a pair of hits over the game's first 5.0 innings, striking out six.

Denholm departed with the game knotted 1-1, but the hosts later took the lead with a run in the bottom of the 7th.

Columbus made things interesting in the 8th when Ralphy Velazquez doubled in the tying run. The Clippers had the bases loaded but couldn't get the go-ahead tally home. The good guys eventually lost in the 10th inning.

The loss puts the Clippers at 48-39 for the season, while the IronPigs improve to 42-46.

Columbus returns home following the MLB All-Star Break for a weekend series against Indianapolis from July 17-19 at Huntington Park. The abbreviated homestand includes a Travis Bazzana Clippers bobblehead giveaway. Get Clippers tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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