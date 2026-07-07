José Urquidy Named Indians June Player of Month

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced right-handed pitcher José Urquidy as their June Player of the Month as he posted a 3-0 record, 3.12 ERA (9er/26.0ip), just five walks, 18 strikeouts, a 0.92 WHIP and .207 opponent average (19-for-92) across five starts. He joins outfielder Ronny Simon (April) and right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly (May) as recipients of the team's monthly awards this season.

Urquidy, 31, provided length for the Indians pitching staff throughout the month, logging both 5.0-plus innings and one run or fewer in four of the five outings. Among International League pitchers with 25.0-plus innings, Urquidy issued the second-fewest walks, fourth-fewest hits, third-lowest WHIP, fifth-lowest opponent average and was sixth in ERA. He finished the month on a high note on June 27 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he allowed just one run and one hit across 6.0 frames - as Indy rallied for three ninth-inning runs to walk off winners.

The Mazatlan, Mexico native has been a consistent presence for Indianapolis in 2026, allowing two runs or fewer in 10 of 14 starts. Prior to his final start in the month (2bb) he logged 13 consecutive outings with one walk or fewer. He has split time between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh this season, posting a 3.92 ERA (29er/66.2ip), 1.07 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 14 starts with the Indians.

Urquidy was signed by Pittsburgh as a free agent on Feb. 11, 2026. He has appeared for Houston, Detroit and Pittsburgh in his major league career, capturing the World Series title with the Astros in 2022. He was originally signed by Houston as a non-drafted free agent on March 9, 2015.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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