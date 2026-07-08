Tuesday Night's Game vs. Syracuse Postponed

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Tonight's July 7, 2026 game between the Syracuse Mets and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8, with the first game starting at 4:35 pm, gates will open at 4:00 pm. The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games.

Tonight's fireworks show will be rescheduled for a later date.

Fans may exchange their July 7, 2026 individual game ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for a ticket equal or lesser value for any remaining 2026 regular season home game. Fans holding tickets for July 7, 2026 game who wish to attend any remaining 2026 regular season home game, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their July 7, 2026 ticket(s). Fans who paid for parking with the City of Norfolk will receive a refund to the credit card used when purchasing parking.

Ticket Information

Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information. Single game tickets start as low as $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $15 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.







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