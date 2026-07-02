Offense Bursts For First Road Trip Win in Second Half

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (2-6 | 30-53) defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-4 | 41-41), 9-5, on Wednesday night at PNC Field. The win marked their first win on the road in the Second Half.

After trailing initially, Norfolk took the lead in the second with a two-run double by Ryan Noda. Norfolk never lost the lead from there, with Tides starter Christian Herberholz going 5.0 innings to earn the win.

The Tides finished with 14 hits on the night, launching two home runs. Heston Kjerstad blasted his fourth home run of the season, while Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit his 17th. Five Tides had multi-hit efforts in the win.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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