Murphy Mows Through Durham Lineup as Stripers Win 5-1

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







DURHAM, North Carolina - Atlanta Braves' No. 6 prospect Owen Murphy struck out seven batters over 6.0 scoreless, two-hit innings, leading the Gwinnett Stripers (4-4, 42-40) to a 5-1 win over the Durham Bulls (6-2, 34-49) on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The series is tied 1-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 3-0 lead against Joe Boyle (L, 0-4) in the first inning on an RBI single by Brewer Hicklen, RBI double by Aaron Schunk, and RBI groundout by Jose Azocar. Gwinnett tacked on another run in the third on a Hicklen sacrifice fly scoring DaShawn Keirsey Jr. for a 4-0 advantage. In the sixth, Luke Williams drilled a 396-foot solo home run (5) off the office building in left-center to make it 5-0 Stripers. Durham was held scoreless until the ninth inning, when Elieser Hernandez issued a bases-loaded walk to Homer Bush Jr. before getting the last out for a 5-1 final.

Key Contributors: Murphy (W, 4-6) allowed just a single to Bush Jr. and a double to Jake Cave over his 6.0-inning outing. Keirsey Jr. (2-for-4, 2 runs, steal) and Jim Jarvis (2-for-5) had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers, while Hicklen (1-for-3) had a game-high two RBIs. Bush Jr. reached four times (1-for-1, 3 walks, RBI) for Durham.

Noteworthy: With his first scoreless outing at the Triple-A level, Murphy notched his team-leading fifth quality start. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves' left-hander Danny Young struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings in his first outing with Gwinnett since June 29, 2023. Jarvis extended his on-base streak to 21 games with his multi-hit effort.

Next Game (Thursday, July 2): Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls, 6:45 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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