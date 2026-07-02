Murphy Mows Through Durham Lineup as Stripers Win 5-1
Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, North Carolina - Atlanta Braves' No. 6 prospect Owen Murphy struck out seven batters over 6.0 scoreless, two-hit innings, leading the Gwinnett Stripers (4-4, 42-40) to a 5-1 win over the Durham Bulls (6-2, 34-49) on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The series is tied 1-1.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 3-0 lead against Joe Boyle (L, 0-4) in the first inning on an RBI single by Brewer Hicklen, RBI double by Aaron Schunk, and RBI groundout by Jose Azocar. Gwinnett tacked on another run in the third on a Hicklen sacrifice fly scoring DaShawn Keirsey Jr. for a 4-0 advantage. In the sixth, Luke Williams drilled a 396-foot solo home run (5) off the office building in left-center to make it 5-0 Stripers. Durham was held scoreless until the ninth inning, when Elieser Hernandez issued a bases-loaded walk to Homer Bush Jr. before getting the last out for a 5-1 final.
Key Contributors: Murphy (W, 4-6) allowed just a single to Bush Jr. and a double to Jake Cave over his 6.0-inning outing. Keirsey Jr. (2-for-4, 2 runs, steal) and Jim Jarvis (2-for-5) had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers, while Hicklen (1-for-3) had a game-high two RBIs. Bush Jr. reached four times (1-for-1, 3 walks, RBI) for Durham.
Noteworthy: With his first scoreless outing at the Triple-A level, Murphy notched his team-leading fifth quality start. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves' left-hander Danny Young struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings in his first outing with Gwinnett since June 29, 2023. Jarvis extended his on-base streak to 21 games with his multi-hit effort.
Next Game (Thursday, July 2): Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls, 6:45 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Stripers Claim Game Two of Series - Durham Bulls
- Luciano Knocks Two in Setback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Take Game Two in Series vs. Cubs, 7-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Through Sun and Rain, Mets Fall Short to Worcester 6-5 Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Castro's Go-Ahead Single Lifts WooSox over Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Offense Bursts For First Road Trip Win in Second Half - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Wins Pitchers' Duel Behind Masterpiece from Garrett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Things Don't Go as Planned But Clippers Beat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Toledo 7-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Defeated 5-4 in Columbus - Louisville Bats
- Murphy Mows Through Durham Lineup as Stripers Win 5-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, IronPigs Game Suspended Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs and Red Wings Suspended on Wednesday, July 1st - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Charlotte Knights Charities Golf Tournament Raises over $41,000 - Charlotte Knights
- July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Schedule Updates for Select 2026 Nashville Sounds Games - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - July 1, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Milbrandt to Represent Jumbo Shrimp, Marlins at All-Star Futures Game - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Kaelen Culpepper Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12 in Philadelphia - St. Paul Saints
- Lombard Jr. and Lagrange Selected for All-Star Futures Game - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Velazquez to Represent Columbus at MLB Futures Game - Columbus Clippers
- MLB and NBC Sports Present Road to the Show, New Five-Part Docuseries - IL
- Romero, Castro Each Homer Twice in Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Dissipate Storm Chasers in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- HOMESTAND Preview: Indianapolis Indians, June 30 - July 5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Fall 12-5 to Indians in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Murphy Mows Through Durham Lineup as Stripers Win 5-1
- Atlanta Braves Pitcher Danny Young to Rehab with Gwinnett in Durham
- Stripers Split Sunday Night Twin Bill, Series in Nashville
- Stripers' Saturday Game in Nashville Suspended by Inclement Weather
- Stripers Match Largest Comeback Win in Club History, Stun Sounds 13-10