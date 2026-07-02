Red Wings, IronPigs Game Suspended Wednesday

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and Lehigh Valley IronPigs at ESL Ballpark has been suspended due to inclement weather in the top half of the fifth inning. The IronPigs lead the Red Wings, 2-0.

The two teams will resume action tomorrow, July 2, at 5:05 p.m. and complete a nine-inning game, with a seven-inning game to follow the completion of today's game. Gates will open tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.

RHP PAXTON SCHULTZ will get the ball for the Red Wings when play resumes tomorrow for today's game. RHP CONNOR VAN SCOYOC will get the ball to start the second game, making his Red Wings debut.

Fans can exchange their tickets from today's game for any future home game during the 2026 regular season. Ticket exchanges must be in person at the ESL Ballpark Ticket Office.

Tickets for the remaining 2026 home games can be purchased by calling 423-WING.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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