Storm Chasers Shut Down Indians for 4-2 Win
Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (4-4/37-45) allowed just 1 run and 3 hits to the Indianapolis Indians (4-4/35-48) on Wednesday night en route to a 4-2 victory at Werner Park. Ethan Bosacker pitched 4.0 innings of 1-run ball while the bullpen combined for 5.0 shutout innings in the 3-run win.
Indianapolis opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning with a leadoff home run off Bosacker, but Omaha responded in the bottom half with a solo home run from Abraham Toro to tie the game 1-1.
From there, Bosacker worked a scoreless 2nd inning and perfect 3rd inning, the navigated a leadoff single in the 4th inning to keep the Indians off the board.
After Matthew Lugo opened the bottom of the 4th inning with a double, Brett Squires hit an RBI single to score Lugo, then Luca Tresh launched a 2-run home run to give the Storm Chasers a 4-1 lead.
Oscar Rayo (1-0) took the mound in place of Bosacker in the top of the 5th inning, and after walking the first batter and hitting the next with a pitch, he retired 7 straight hitters, finishing three straight scoreless frames between the 5th and 7th innings.
Omaha turned to Ben Sears for a scoreless top of the 8th inning, and Eli Morgan came in for the 9th inning with a chance for the save, and despite allowing a two-out home run, he struck out 3 to convert his 3rd save of the year.
The Storm Chasers will host the Indians again for Game 3 of the series on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. CT and Mitch Spence is scheduled to start for Omaha.
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