Clippers Come Back to Beat Storm Chasers 13-11 in Extras

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Brett Squires hit a game-tying 9th inning home run to force extra innings, but the Omaha Storm Chasers (3-3/36-44) still fell 13-11 to the Columbus Clippers (3-3/44-36) in 10 innings on Sunday night. Squires went 3-for-4 with a homer and triple and Mason Black fired 3.0 innings of 1-run relief, but Columbus clawed back from down 6 runs and won in the 10th inning to force a series split with Omaha.

Omaha starting pitcher Bailey Falter opened the game with a scoreless 1st inning, then Peyton Wilson gave the Storm Chasers an early 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the bottom half.

The Clippers worked the run back in the top of the 2nd inning with an RBI double of Falter, but Omaha put up 6 runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-1 lead. It started with Kevin Newman drawing a bases-loaded walk, then a wild pitch allowed Luca Tresh to score the second run of the frame. Squires then plated two runs on a triple, Abraham Toro sent home another with a double, and Gavin Cross capped off the inning with another RBI double.

Falter returned with a scoreless 3rd inning, but in the top of the 4th inning, he surrendered a 1-out, 2-run double before exiting the game. Andrew Pérez took his place, but allowed the inherited runner to score on a passed ball before giving up 2-run home run to cut the Storm Chasers lead to 7-6.

Black came into the game for the 5th inning and worked a perfect frame, but he returned for the top of the 6th inning and allowed a leadoff, game-tying home run to tie the score 7-7.

Black pitched another 1-2-3 frame in the top of the 7th inning and Jose Cuas relieved him in the 8th inning, but Cuas let up a go-ahead RBI single to put Columbus in front 8-7. Anthony Gose then took the mound with two outs and a runner on second, and sat down the only batter he faced that frame to finish the inning.

Gose stepped back on the mound for the top of the 9th inning, but allowed a leadoff home run to extend the Clippers lead to 9-7.

Rudy Martin Jr. began the bottom of the 9th inning with a double, and with one out in the inning, Squires tied the game 9-9 with a 2-run home run.

Omaha turned to Génesis Cabrera (1-1) for the 10th inning, but he surrendered an RBI single, 2-run home run and another RBI single to bring the score to 13-9 in favor of the Clippers.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Brandon Drury led off with a 2-run home run that scored the extra-innings placed runner and the Storm Chasers subsequently put 2 runners aboard to bring the potential winning run to the plate, but Omaha couldn't finish the comeback effort, falling 13-11.

The Storm Chasers will take the day off on Monday as the Indianapolis Indians (3-3/34-47) travel to Omaha for their series at Werner Park starting Tuesday night. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05 P.M. CT and Henry Williams is scheduled to start for the Chasers.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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