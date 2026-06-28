Norfolk Splits Doubleheader with Durham
Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (1-5 | 29 - 52) split a doubleheader with the Durham Bulls (5-1 | 33 - 48) on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides lost game one, 7-0. They then took game two, 2-1, to force the doubleheader split.
In game one, Norfolk was dominated throughout the game. They would never get a hit until the sixth inning when Ryan Noda hit a double. That would be the lone hit for the Tides, as they were shutout 7-0. It marked the seventh straight loss for the Tides.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. was able to get the lone run early for the Tides in game two. He stole his 11th base of the season and took third on a throwing error. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Johnathan Rodríguez to take the lead. Heston Kjerstad later doubled the lead in the sixth on an RBI single.
Norfolk's pitching was solid, allowing one run between Yaqui Rivera (2.2 IP, 2 SO), Dietrich Enns (W, 2.1 IP, 3 SO), Dan Raquet (1.0 IP, SO) and Anthony Nunez (SV, 1.0 IP, ER). The 2-1 win snapped a seven game losing streak.
The Tides hit the road for a six-game set at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting Tuesday. First pitch of the series opener is 7:05 p.m.
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