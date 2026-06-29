Stripers Split Sunday Night Twin Bill, Series in Nashville

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (3-3, 41-39) scored eight early runs to beat the Nashville Sounds (3-3, 46-35) 8-5 in the resumed action of Saturday's suspended game but fell 7-0 in the nightcap on Sunday at First Horizon Park. Gwinnett split both the series (3-3) and season series (9-9) with Nashville.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): The Stripers loaded the bases with none out in the top of the first inning before rain forced a suspension on Saturday. Upon resumption, RBI singles by Ben Gamel and Sandy Leon highlighted a four-run frame as Gwinnett took a 4-0 lead. That advantage became 8-0 an inning later as Brewer Hicklen scorched a two-run triple and Gamel added another RBI single. Nashville cut it to 8-3 in the bottom of the second on a three-run homer by Andrick Nava (1) and to 8-5 in the sixth on an RBI single by Eddys Leonard and sac fly by Ethan Murray but couldn't complete a comeback.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Gamel (3-for-4, 2 RBIs), Hicklen (1-for-5, triple, 2 RBIs), and Jose Azocar (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) all had multi-RBI games for Gwinnett. JR Ritchie (W, 5-2) pitched the resumed action, going 5.1 innings (5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO). Victor Mederos and Daysbel Hernandez (S, 1) combined on 3.2 scoreless, one-hit frames to finish the game. Nava went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for Nashville.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Nashville got going early against starter Austin Gomber (L, 1-3) as Jett Williams led off with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Black. In the second, bases-loaded walks drawn by Williams and Luis Lara made it 3-0 Sounds. Black added a solo homer (4) off Hayden Harris in the fifth to make it 4-0. In the sixth, Lara and Black combined to drive in three runs to boost the Nashville lead to 7-0.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Carlos Carrasco, making his first Triple-A appearance since May 15, tossed 2.1 hitless innings in relief of Gomber. Jair Camargo had Gwinnett's only extra-base hit, going 1-for-2 with a double. Jarvis went 1-for-3 with a pair of steals. Black went 2-for-3 with the homer and four RBIs to lead Nashville.

Noteworthy: Gomber didn't throw a single pitch before rain suspended game one but was credited as the starting pitcher for both games as he was turned in on Saturday's lineup card. Jarvis notched hits in both games, extending his on-base streak to 19 games. The Stripers' split of the series was their first in Nashville since May 9-14, 2023 (had lost five consecutive road series vs. the Sounds).

Next Game (Tuesday, June 30): Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls, 6:45 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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