Felix Reyes Goes Deep as 'Pigs Fall in Finale to Mets

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Playing their 18th one-run game in their last 36, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-4, 37-44) fell just short in a 5-4 loss to the Syracuse Mets (4-2, 42-39) Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs started the scoring, plating a pair in the second inning when a Paul McIntosh single and subsequent error on the play allowed Bryan De La Cruz to score and Carter Kieboom followed with an RBI double.

The teams exchanged runs in the third as Nick Morabito doubled home a run for the Mets while Felix Reyes swatted a solo homer for the 'Pigs.

The Mets made it a one-run game in the sixth on a Yonny Hernandez RBI single before taking the lead with two in the seventh. A throwing error on a wild pitch allowed Grae Kessinger to score the tying run before Vidal Brujan singled home the go-ahead run.

A throwing error on a sacrifice fly allowed Steward Berroa to retie the game for the 'Pigs in the seventh, but the Mets retook the lead for good in the eighth on a Ben Rortvedt RBI double.

Nate Lavender (S, 2) shut the door for Syracuse, firing the final two innings in shutdown fashion to earn the save. Ryan Lambert (W, 3-1) got the win for the Mets, allowing an unearned run to score in the seventh.

Mitch Neunborn (L, 0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing the go-ahead run to score in the eighth, the only run he allowed in 1.1 innings of work.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs hit the road for a six-game road trip beginning on Tuesday,, June 30th, against the Rochester Red Wings at ESL Ballpark. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:45 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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