SWB Game Notes - June 28, 2026

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (3-2, 40-39) @ Indianapolis Indians (2-3, 33-47)

June 28, 2026 | Game 80 | Away Game 44 | Victory Field | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

RH Alexander Cornielle (0-1, 5.14) vs #7 RH Antwone Kelly (3-5, 5.43)

Cornielle (6/23 @ IND): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 72 P (38 S) [RailRiders, 7-2]

Kelly (6/23 @ IND): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 HB, 2 BB, 3 SO, 64 P (35 S) [RailRiders, 7-2]

LAST TIME OUT

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off 4-3 by the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Victory Field. Marco Luciano homered twice, but the Indians scored three in the bottom of the ninth to steal the win.

After a one-hour and 13-minute rain delay, Luciano led off the game with a solo home run to right. The 396-foot drive down the left field line was his second of the season with the RailRiders.

Indians starter Jose Urquidy retired the next 11 batters in a row and limited Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to three base runners over six innings. RailRiders starter Brendan Beck matched Urquidy inning-for-inning, allowing a walk and a hit over the first five innings.

Indy leveled the game with a sac fly in the bottom of the seventh.

With two down in the top of the eighth, Luciano's second homer of the night gave the RailRiders a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jhostynxon Garcia and Jesus Castillo each reached on one-out singles, and Nick Cimillo walked to load the bases. Shawn Ross's two-run single tied the game. After a single by Dominic Fletcher reloaded the bases, Termarr Johnson worked a five-pitch walk to bring in pinch runner Mike Jarvis for the 4-3 win.

Beck struck out five over seven innings with one walk in the no-decision.

Eric Reyzelmann (0-1) took the loss after allowing all three ninth inning runs. Beau Burrows (4-1) earned the win.

NEWS AND NOTES

BECK'S BEST JUNE - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck holds a 1.24 earned run average in five starts this month. He has earned International League Pitcher of the Week twice, including for his seven no-hit frames also against the Mets. This was his third time this season pitching seven innings and seventh quality start of the summer. Beck has lowered his season ERA to 3.07 with a team-high seven wins in 16 starts. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut out of the bullpen on May 7, the righty has the best ERA among qualified pitchers in the league. He also has tossed the most innings with 88.0 and has notched the most strikeouts with 91. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round back in 2021 out of Stanford University.

TUESDAY MATCHUP- Both teams will send up their Tuesday starters for the series finale on Sunday. The RailRiders won that opening contest 7-2 after getting an early lead they wouldn't relinquish. Alexander Cornielle tossed 72 pitches in three frames, allowing one run. Pirates #7 prospect Antwone Kelly let up four earned runs, also in three innings on 64 pitches. Oswaldo Cabrera and Garrett Martin each had three hits, while Martin hit a home run to help total four runs batted in. For the Indians, Jesus Castillo and Ronny Simon each recorded a pair of base knocks.

BACK-TO-BACK- After having experienced only one rain delayed game this season, the RailRiders have now had back-to-back delays to open their games. SWB has had plenty of games postponed this season due to weather and have had to play eight double headers to make things up. Yesterday marked the second consecutive time that the first pitch did not go off at the scheduled time. The game was delayed 1:13 and took a 2:23 to play all nine innings once it began. The only other time that SWB has dealt with a delay was back on June 11 versus Lehigh Valley. The game began on time but had a 1:06 delay before being suspended and picked up the following day.

OH NO ERRORS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 78 miscues are tied for the second most in Triple-A alongside Norfolk but behind Salt Lake's 81. Thirty-eight separate players have erred, while two players each have seven to lead the team. Indianapolis also made an error in the game last night to total 65, still upper third of the pack.

THE ELUSIVE DOUBLE PLAY - SWB's pitching staff has induced just 35 two-out plays, the least number of double play balls in the International League. Interestingly enough, Somerset and Hudson Valley have also garnered the least number of double plays in their respective leagues.

LUCIANO LAUNCHED- Marco Luciano recorded his first two-homer game in Triple-A yesterday after having done it twice in Double-A this season. Luciano homered on the second pitch of the game and then again in the eighth inning. It marked his third long ball with the RailRiders and 13th this summer.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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