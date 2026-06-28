SWB Game Notes - June 27, 2026

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (3-1, 40-38) @ Indianapolis Indians (1-3, 32-47)

June 27, 2026 | Game 79 | Away Game 43 | Victory Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

#21 RH Brendan Beck (7-2, 3.22) vs RH José Urquidy (5-3, 4.37)

Beck (6/21 @ COL): 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 SO, 87 P (52 S) [RailRiders, 5-4]

Urquidy (6/21 @ IOW): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO, 79 P (54 S) [Indians, 3-1]

LAST TIME OUT

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (June 26, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Indianapolis Indians 8-3 on Friday evening at Victory Field. Key hits from Marco Luciano in the fifth and Ernesto Martínez Jr. in the seventh led the RailRiders to their second straight win and third in four games this week.

Indianapolis took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Rafael Flores scored on a fielder's choice.

Elmer Rodríguez worked four innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts and six walks. Indians starter Noah Davis held the RailRiders in check over the first four innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-1 advantage in the top of the fifth. Payton Henry and Duke Ellis singled, setting up Luciano for a two-run double to give the RailRiders the lead.

The RailRiders sent all nine batters to the plate in the seventh, loading the bases against Noah Murdock. Yanquiel Fernández singled home Henry to extend the lead to 3-1. With two down, Tyler Hardman worked a bases-loaded walk off Justin Meis, and Martínez Jr. cleared the bases with a double for a 7-1 lead.

Martínez Jr. added a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth for an 8-1 SWB lead. Indianapolis closed the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Zach Messenger (4-1) worked two scoreless behind Rodríguez for the win. Davis (1-7) took the loss despite a quality start. Five different RailRiders had two hits each, and Martínez Jr. drove in four to pace the offense.

NEWS AND NOTES

BECK'S BEST JUNE - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck holds a 1.23 earned run average in four starts this month. He has earned International League Pitcher of the Week twice, including for his seven no-hit frames also against the Mets. Beck has lowered his season ERA to 3.22 with a team-high seven wins in 15 starts. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut out of the bullpen on May 7, the righty has the second-best ERA among qualified pitchers in the league. He also has tossed the most innings with 81.0 and has notched the most strikeouts with 86. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round back in 2021 out of Stanford University.

BY THE NUMBERS- The RailRiders outhit the Indians last night, fourteen hits to five. When SWB records more hits than their opponents, they are 32-9 on the season. The RailRiders are also 26-18 when they get on the board before their opponents. They have done both of these things in all four games against Indianapolis.

DUKE'S DASHING- With three steals on the week, Duke Ellis now has 33 steals on the season. He has the second most in the International League behind just Worcester's Braiden Ward who has just one more. Ellis also has recorded the most steals in the Yankees' entire minor league system in 54 games. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle back in 2024.

MARTIN MEANS BUSINESS- Garrett Martin has had at least one hit in all six games with the RailRiders since his call up. The 25-year-old is hitting .346 with two doubles and three homers alongside nine runs batted in. He held a .270 batting average in 63 games with Somerset along with 14 doubles and 17 steals. His now 23 home runs and 63 total runs batted in lead the entire Yankees farm system. Martin was originally drafted by the Orioles in the 22nd round back in 2018, but did not sign until New York got him on a minor league free agent contract on July 14, 2023.

JUST THE SECOND TIME- The RailRiders have had plenty of games postponed this season due to weather but have only been placed in a delay twice. Yesterday marked the first time that the first pitch did not go off at the scheduled time. The game was delayed 1:38 and took three hours to play all nine innings once it began. The only other time that SWB has dealt with a delay; this was back on June 11 versus Lehigh Valley. The game began on time but had a 1:06 delay before being suspended and picked up the following day.

OH NO ERRORS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 77 miscues are the third most in Triple-A behind Salt Lake (81) and Norfolk (78). Thirty-eight separate players have erred, while two players each have seven to lead the team. Indianapolis also made a pair of errors in the game last night to total 64, still upper third of the pack.







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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