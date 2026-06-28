Bats Defeated 12-0 in Game One, Game Two of Doubleheader Postoned

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the second straight day, the Louisville Bats played one of two scheduled games on Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field, losing 12-0 to the St. Paul Saints. The second game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader later this season, when the Bats visit St. Paul. Full details on the rescheduled game will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets from Saturday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2026 Louisville Bats regular-season home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

The Bats played the front end of the scheduled doubleheader as the Melonheads for Backyard Baseball Night, with Davis Daniel (L, 5-6) on the hill for his 14th start of the season. St. Paul, playing under the persona of the Fishes, notched an early run with a leadoff double that came across to score on an RBI single from Gabby Gonzalez. Daniel stranded runners on the corners to conclude the top of the first with minimal damage incurred.

Opposed by Saints starter, Ty Langenberg (W, 3-2), the Bats offense couldn't crack the scoreboard in the first, despite a leadoff hit of their own, a single by Sam Haggerty.

Ben Ross opened the second with a solo home run to left field, the first Saints homer of the series, extending their lead to 2-0. Despite allowing a few early runs to score, Daniel had the strikeout pitch working, acquiring four strikeouts through the first six recorded outs.

The Bats squandered an opportunity to get on the board in the bottom of the second, when a throwing error placed Michael Chavis on first with no outs. Chavis would progress to third before a P.J. Higgins flyout ended the inning.

Both teams were retired in order in the third, but the Saints regained momentum during the fourth when a single led to a two-run blast from Noah Cardenas. The home run doubled the St. Paul advantage to 4-0.

Daniel bounced back in the fifth, sitting the Saints side down in order and recording his sixth strikeout of the contest. The Bats offense, hitless since Haggerty's leadoff single in the first, couldn't solve the Saints starter and struggled to chip away at the St. Paul lead through five complete innings.

With Langenberg out of the game to begin the bottom of the sixth, the Bats could not discover renewed energy. Reliever C.J. Culpepper picked up where his predecessor left off by keeping Louisville quiet with a clean inning.

The Saints put the contest out of reach in the seventh by tagging Hunter Parks for seven runs, including an Aaron Sabato grand slam. Parks was unable to record an out before being chased from the game. St. Paul added another run to increase their lead to the eventual final score of 12-0.

Down to their final three outs, and with nothing left to play for but pride, the Bats recorded their first hit in 20 plate appearances, a single by Will Benson to begin the bottom of the seventh. Francisco Urbaez's single and a hit-by-pitch quickly loaded the bases, but back-to-back strikeouts concluded matters with the Bats shutout for the seventh time this season.

The Bats were outhit 16-3 in the game and managed only seven baserunners, three of which came in the final inning. Shortly after the conclusion of game one, inclement weather moved in and negated the possibility of game two of the doubleheader.

The Bats (40-37) conclude their series with the regularly scheduled single game against the Saints (45-33) on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. Reds rehabbing ace Hunter Greene makes his second start for the Bats, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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