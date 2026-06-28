Baker's Three Doubles Not Enough for Knights to Top Red Wings
Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday evening 3-1 in a well-pitched game from both sides. The two clubs combined for 11 hits and Rochester's early runs held up until the end.
Charlotte's leadoff hitter, Dru Baker, continued his recent tear both at the plate and in the field. Baker went 3-for-4 with three doubles and scored the Knights' lone run. Michael Turner drove in Baker with a single in the bottom of the first inning. Baker also made a pair of outstanding catches in center field.
Turner's RBI single was the only hit for the Knights with runners in scoring position. The home team finished 1-for-12 in that department in a game that was close throughout.
Rochester plated a run in the second, third, and fourth frames; however, Charlotte's starting pitcher, Shane Murphy, did a nice job in his 5.2 innings of work. Murphy struck out six and limited the Red Wings to only four hits.
Zach Franklin and Garrett Schoenle combined for 3.1 scoreless innings of action out of the Knights bullpen. Mario Camilletti and Korey Lee both reached base twice in the defeat.
The Knights will attempt to secure a series split on Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm ET.
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