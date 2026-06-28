Hens Continue Win Streak in Massachusetts, 15-6

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Worcester, MA - The Toledo Mud Hens (39-40) topped the Worcester Red Sox (36-40) on Saturday, June 27, at Polar Park. Toledo's win streak extended to six on the road, along with continuing to sweep the Red Sox series. A 6-run sixth inning helped launch the Hens to a game five victory.

The afternoon matchup started with a 1-2-3-inning for Toledo at the dish. Worcester tallied back-to-back hits in its opening at bat. The opponent took an early lead with a two-run double and no outs (2-0). Ty Madden put the first WooSox batter away before a third run came off a sacrifice fly (3-0).

WooSox defense retired the Hens in order at the top of the second. Then the home team garnered a two-run shot over the gates for a five-run lead (5-0). Madden hit three batters by pitch in the frame.

Corey Julks earned the first hit of the game for Toledo in the third. Back-to-back doubles from Tomás Nido and Max Clark earned the Hens their first two (5-2). Max Anderson's two-run blast followed to close the gap to one (5-4). A single, double, and walk loaded the bases for Julks, but he couldn't capitalize. Hens trailed after three. Beau Brieske replaced Madden in after 2.1 innings.

Three consecutive flyouts in the fourth kept the Hens behind, but defense shut out the opponent, the advantage stayed at one.

Bases were loaded with no men gone in the fifth for Brett Callahan; he got caught looking. Trei Cruz took advantage of the loaded bases tying the number with an RBI-single (5-5). Jace Jung walked in the go-ahead (5-6).

Four doubles in the sixth added three runs for the Hens. Anderson, Workman, Valencia, and Cruz dropped them infield to extend the lead (5-9). Jace Jung smashed a home run for the second consecutive game, adding three before inning end. (5-12)

Bases were loaded in the seventh frame before Max Clark came home on a no-out double play for run 13 (5-13). The score held through eight.

Anderson led off the final inning with his second home run of the game (5-14). Julks made contact for an RBI-double before the final out of the stanza (5-15). Worcester earned its sixth run from a long ball over the fences. (6-15)

With one game to go at the Red Sox, the Mud Hens eye a series sweep. Game six at Worcester is set for Sunday, June 28, with a first pitch time of 1:05p.m.

Notables

T. Cruz - 3/5, R, 2RBI, BB

J. Jung - 2/5, HR, 4RBI, BB

M. Anderson - 5/6, 4R, 2HR, 3RBI







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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