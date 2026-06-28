Heatbreaker at Victory Field: RailRiders Stunned by Indians' Ninth-Inning Rally

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off 4-3 by the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Victory Field. Marco Luciano homered twice, but the Indians scored three in the bottom of the ninth to steal the win.

After a one-hour and 13-minute rain delay, Luciano led off the game with a solo home run to right. The 396-foot drive down the left field line was his second of the season with the RailRiders.

Indians starter Jose Urquidy retired the next 11 batters in a row and limited Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to three base runners over six innings. RailRiders starter Brendan Beck matched Urquidy inning-for-inning, allowing a walk and a hit over the first five innings.

Indy leveled the game with a sac fly in the bottom of the seventh.

With two down in the top of the eighth, Luciano's second homer of the night gave the RailRiders a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jhostynxon Garcia and Jesus Castillo each reached on one-out singles, and Nick Cimillo walked to load the bases. Shawn Ross's two-run single tied the game. After a single by Dominic Fletcher reloaded the bases, Termarr Johnson worked a five-pitch walk to bring in pinch runner Mike Jarvis for the 4-3 win.

Beck struck out five over seven innings with one walk in the no-decision.

Eric Reyzelmann (0-1) took the loss after allowing all three ninth inning runs. Beau Burrows (4-1) earned the win.

The RailRiders conclude their two-week road trip on Sunday with Alexander Cornielle on the mound against the Indians and Antwone Kelly at 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starts a six-game homestand at PNC Field against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, June 30. Find tickets and holiday week promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

3-2, 40- 39







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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