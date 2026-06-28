Sounds, Stripers Suspended Saturday Night
Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - For player safety, tonight's game (Saturday, June 27) between the Nashville Sounds and Gwinnett Stripers has been suspended. The game will resume at 3:35 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 28 in the top of the first inning with the Stripers at bat with the bases loaded and no outs. It will be played as a 9-inning game with gates opening at 3:00 p.m. Sunday's scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game and be played as a 7-inning contest. Tickets originally purchased for Sunday, June 28 will be good for both games.
Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability. For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office by email at tickets@nashvillesounds.com or by phone 615-690-HITS.
Cory Hilborne Communications Manager
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