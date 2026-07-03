Nashville Falls in Extras on Thursday Night

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville dropped their second straight game to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night with a 5-4 loss in extra-innings. Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Luis Lara clubbed his eighth home run of the season, but the bats went cold over the final four innings as Nashville finished the night 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners on base in the one-run loss.

Brewers no. 17-rated prospect Tyson Hardin made his ninth Triple-A start on Thursday night. The right-hander surrendered a run in the top of the first on a pair of hits and saw the Jumbo Shrimp tack on another two runs in the second on three hits and a two-out walk that kept the inning alive. Connor Norby extended the lead with a two-out, two-RBI single. Nashville drew within one in the bottom of the third as Lara connected on his first home run since May 6, ending a 42-game homerless stretch.

Hardin spun a 1-2-3 top of the third and was back on the mound in the fourth. Jacksonville pushed the lead back to two as Norby collected his second hit and third RBI with another two-out single. Hardin's night finished after four innings, and four runs allowed on seven hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks. Southpaw Mark Manfredi was the first man out of the Nashville bullpen and worked two scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Three straight one-out singles in the bottom of the sixth help Nashville cut the deficit back to one run as Eddys Leonard and Greg Jones each recorded their second hits of the night, and Jones getting the RBI to score Luis Matos who started the rally with a base hit. Ethan Murray drew a two-out pinch hit walk to load the bases ahead of Jett Williams, who walked his way aboard for the second time to even the score at 4-4. Nashville failed to take their first lead of the night and stranded the bases loaded on a strikeout of Lara to end the threat.

Peter Strzelecki pitched around the third single of the night for Norby to strand the Jacksonville baserunner and work a third consecutive scoreless inning for the Nashville bullpen. Tyler Black was plunked to start the home half of the seventh and put himself into scoring position with his 12th stolen base of the year but saw three straight outs follow as Nashville stranded the potential go-ahead run in scoring position for the second straight inning.

Drew Rom and Jack Ralston traded scoreless half innings in the eighth on the mound as Nashville entered the ninth inning tied for just the fourth time this season. Rom surrendered a leadoff single but worked two straight ground balls outs before a caught stealing got Nashville through the inning without a runner reaching scoring position. Nashville went down in order to send them to their fifth extra-innings game on the year. Reiss Knehr was tasked with pitching the top of the 10th and struck out Norby ahead of a walk and infield single. A sacrifice fly pushed across the first Jumbo Shrimp run since the fourth inning and broke the 4-4 tie. Knehr got out of the inning with the lone unearned run against him with Nashville needing an answer in the home half.

Two straight lineouts and a strikeout for Stephen Jones retired the side in order to as Nashville was unable to earn their second extra-innings win of the year.

The Sounds kickoff Independence Weekend as the series continues on Friday night. Rehabber Logan Henderson (2-0, 0.87 ERA) is scheduled to make his second rehab start on the mound for Nashville with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

FLIGHT CLUB: Brewers no. 5-rated prospect Jett Williams extended his hitting streak to six straight games with a leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning. The six-game streak is a season-long for Williams who had posted two five-game streaks earlier this season. During his current six-game streak, Williams is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with two doubles, four RBI, five walks, and seven runs scored. He has a hit in 14 of his last 20 games dating back to June 4, hitting .228 (18-for-79) with seven XBH and 15 RBI during the span.

BIG CHICKEN: Brewers no. 4 rated prospect Luis Lara ended a 42-game homerless drought with his two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning on Thursday night. The 21-year-old set his single-season career-high with five home runs through his first 26 Triple-A games and had seven on the year through 33 games on May 6 to lead the club and ranked T-10th in the International League. His eight home runs now rank fifth on the team, breaking a tie with Brock Wilken. Despite going homerless over his last 42 games, Lara hit .320 (49-for-153) with six doubles, two triples, and 20 RBI while carrying a .820 OPS. After another walk and stolen base on Thursday, Lara leads or ranks top 3 in the International League in: OBP (1st, .435), runs (1st, 64), AVG (2nd, .325), hits (2nd, 91), and walks (3rd, 52). His 23 stolen bases are ninth-most in the league.

JUST A PINCH OF SPICE: Nashville had just six pinch hit opportunities through the end of May and have had three in the last two games. Ethan Murray is one of three Nashville players to have multiple pinch hit at-bats this season, joining Freddy Zamora and Greg Jones. Murray has one of the two hits for Nashville as a pinch-hitter this year and has reached base both times after drawing a walk on Thursday night. The Sounds are 2-for-9 with a triple and three strikeouts this season when sending a pinch hitter to the dish. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Sounds are 26-for-152 (.171 AVG) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 13 RBI. The .171 AVG is the fifth lowest in Triple-A over the last six-plus seasons.

RISPY BUSINESS: After going 1-for-15 on Thursday night, Nashville is now 1-for-20 with runners in scoring position over the last two games and have stranded 16 runners on base in back-to-back one-run losses. The Sounds rank 14th in the International League this season, hitting .251 as a team. Eddys Leonard and Luis Lara are two of 54 qualified players in Triple-A hitting above .300 this season with RISP. Leonard leads all Sounds, hitting .323 (21-for-65) with nine XBH and 33 RBI. Lara is hitting .306 (26-for-85) with two doubles and 28 RBI.

STREAK-O-NOMICS: Tyler Black extended his on-base streak to 14 straight games after being hit by a pinch in the bottom of the seventh inning. His streak dates back to June 13 and is the longest active streak on the team. Ethan Murray has reached base safely in each of his last 11 games since June 17 after drawing a pair of walks in both of his plate appearances on Thursday.

MULIPLIED: Eddys Leonard recorded his 21st multi-hit game of the season after finishing the night 2-for-5. Greg Jones recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5 with a RBI. Luis Lara tallied his eighth multi-RBI game of the season with his two-run home run in the third inning.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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