Truist 2026 Most Valuable Business Local Spotlight

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







Truist and the Charlotte Knights are committed to celebrating small businesses again during the 2026 season through the Knights Most Valuable Business (MVB) program presented by Truist. Through this initiative, small businesses owners and their guests are invited to Truist Field to enjoy a night off at the ballpark, while being recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Charlotte community!

This season, five small businesses will be honored with an exclusive MVB package inclusive of game tickets, a first pitch experience, video board branding opportunities in front of Knights fans, and more!

Truist and the Charlotte Knights are proud to support those who actively work to build community, impact their respective neighbors and neighborhoods, and help others rise through unwavering care.

Here's a look at our 2026 winners so far!

Sherpa

For nearly 25 years, Sherpa has helped professionals throughout the Charlotte region build successful careers while connecting local employers with top talent. As the company celebrates its 25th year in business and begins an exciting new chapter under new ownership, Sherpa remains committed to helping both individuals and organizations thrive.

Beyond its work in the staffing and recruiting industry, the Sherpa team is passionate about giving back to the community. Through volunteer efforts with NourishUp and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte, Sherpa has dedicated its time and talents to making a meaningful impact on families and individuals across the region.

A proud supporter of Charlotte's business community and local sports teams, Sherpa embodies the values of service, partnership, and community involvement that make Charlotte such a special place to live and work.

The Charlotte Knights and Truist are proud to recognize Sherpa as a Truist Most Valuable Business and celebrate its commitment to strengthening the Charlotte community.

iNvest CLT

iNvest CLT is dedicated to empowering the next generation by providing financial literacy, personal finance, and investment education to youth ages 12 to 21 throughout the Charlotte community.

Founded by passionate educator Mr. Nance, iNvest CLT was built on the belief that every young person deserves the knowledge and skills needed to become financially confident and self-sufficient. Inspired by that mission, Mr. Nance left his career to pursue this work full-time and has since helped countless young people build a stronger foundation for their futures.

Through hands-on learning, mentorship, and practical financial education, iNvest CLT equips young people with the tools they need to make informed financial decisions and achieve long-term success. Their commitment to empowering Charlotte's youth is creating a lasting impact across the community.

The Charlotte Knights and Truist are proud to recognize iNvest CLT as a Truist Most Valuable Business and celebrate its dedication to building brighter financial futures for the next generation.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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