Iowa Defeats Toledo 6-4
Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Toledo, OH - The Iowa Cubs (4-5, 34-47) defeated the Toledo Mud Hens (6-3, 40-43) 6-4 on Thursday evening at Fifth Third Park.
The teams exchanged runs early, as Toledo scored one run in the second inning and Iowa got one run in the third inning on an RBI single from Owen Miller. The Mud Hens would retake the lead after scoring one run in the bottom of the third inning and add another run in the fourth inning to take a two run lead.
Iowa put three runs on the board in the fifth inning, two coming on an RBI knock from Miller and the go ahead run coming on a sacrifice fly by Ben Cowles. Toledo would come back to tie the game once again in the sixth inning, scoring one run.
The I-Cubs would go on to retake the lead in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by James Triantos and add another run to their lead in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Jonathon Long to go up by two runs.
Iowa reliever Eduraniel Nunez came on to pick up a six out save in his team debut for the I-Cubs.
Iowa continues a six game series on Friday against Toledo, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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