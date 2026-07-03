Three Durham Homers Sink Baumann, Stripers
Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, North Carolina - Oliver Dunn homered twice and Cooper Kinney also blasted a three-run shot as the Durham Bulls (7-2, 35-49) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (4-5, 42-41) 6-3 on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gwinnett trails the series 2-1.
Decisive Plays: Durham came out swinging in the second inning, taking a 4-0 lead against Garrett Baumann (L, 1-1) with a pair of long home runs from Kinney (4) and Dunn (13). The Stripers cut it to 4-2 with two runs in the top of the third, getting an RBI groundout from Cal Conley and two-out RBI single from Brewer Hicklen. In the fifth, Dunn cranked a second homer (14) off Baumann to push the lead to 6-2. Gwinnett had several chances late but stranded eight runners over the final three innings to fall short. A bases-loaded walk from Aaron Schunk got the Stripers to within three at 6-3 in the ninth, but Jose Azocar grounded out to end the game.
Key Contributors: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, and his 31st stolen base of the year as he batted leadoff for the first time with Gwinnett. Hicklen (1-for-4, RBI), Schunk (1-for-4, RBI), and Conley (1-for-4, double, RBI) also drove in runs. Connor Thomas threw 3.0 scoreless innings in relief of Baumann. For Durham, Dunn went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs, backing 5.0 two-run innings from Michael Forret (W, 1-1).
Noteworthy: Hicklen is the first Striper to reach the 50-RBI mark this season. Baumann has now allowed eight home runs over 15.2 innings spanning his first four career Triple-A starts. With another close loss, the Stripers are now 26-32 (.448) in 58 games decided by three runs or less this year.
Next Game (Friday, July 3): Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls, 6:45 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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