Three Durham Homers Sink Baumann, Stripers

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







DURHAM, North Carolina - Oliver Dunn homered twice and Cooper Kinney also blasted a three-run shot as the Durham Bulls (7-2, 35-49) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (4-5, 42-41) 6-3 on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gwinnett trails the series 2-1.

Decisive Plays: Durham came out swinging in the second inning, taking a 4-0 lead against Garrett Baumann (L, 1-1) with a pair of long home runs from Kinney (4) and Dunn (13). The Stripers cut it to 4-2 with two runs in the top of the third, getting an RBI groundout from Cal Conley and two-out RBI single from Brewer Hicklen. In the fifth, Dunn cranked a second homer (14) off Baumann to push the lead to 6-2. Gwinnett had several chances late but stranded eight runners over the final three innings to fall short. A bases-loaded walk from Aaron Schunk got the Stripers to within three at 6-3 in the ninth, but Jose Azocar grounded out to end the game.

Key Contributors: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, and his 31st stolen base of the year as he batted leadoff for the first time with Gwinnett. Hicklen (1-for-4, RBI), Schunk (1-for-4, RBI), and Conley (1-for-4, double, RBI) also drove in runs. Connor Thomas threw 3.0 scoreless innings in relief of Baumann. For Durham, Dunn went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs, backing 5.0 two-run innings from Michael Forret (W, 1-1).

Noteworthy: Hicklen is the first Striper to reach the 50-RBI mark this season. Baumann has now allowed eight home runs over 15.2 innings spanning his first four career Triple-A starts. With another close loss, the Stripers are now 26-32 (.448) in 58 games decided by three runs or less this year.

Next Game (Friday, July 3): Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls, 6:45 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.