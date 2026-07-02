Memphis Offense Shut out in Game Two against Charlotte

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 2-0 extra-inning loss on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann worked 6.0 shutout innings in the loss. The left-handed pitcher extended his streak of three runs allowed or fewer to six consecutive starts and 12 of 15 outings in 2026. Zimmermann struck out six batters to regain the team lead, walked one and allowed four hits. Luis Gastelum extended his scoreless streak to 16 appearances with a scoreless seventh inning.

The Memphis offense was unable to piggyback off its 10-run performance in the series opener. The Redbirds tallied just two hits in the loss. Second baseman Noah Mendlinger reached twice in the game with a fourth-inning single and a walk in the eighth. Let fielder Colton Ledbetter tallied the other Memphis hit with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Wednesday's game was shortened to seven innings due to a one-hour, 57-minute pregame rain delay. With the game scoreless through seven frames, Charlotte scored twice in the eighth to grab the extra-inning win. Memphis fell to 5-8 in extra innings this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, July 2 to continue a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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