Los Veleros Take Center Stage Thursday Night

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Los Veleros took the field at Huntington Park on Thursday for a hard-fought battle with the visiting Louisville Bats. Despite a valiant comeback attempt, Los Veleros fell, 5-3.

Louisville scored four in the 3rd inning and added one more in the top of the 8th, but Andy Tracy's club wasn't going down without a fight, especially after two consecutive walk-off wins earlier in the week.

With two men on in the bottom of the 8th, Juan Brito deposited a fastball off of his photo on the Huntington Park videoboard. The three-run blast was his 6th of the season, and it trimmed a five-run deficit down to two.

Unfortunately it wasn't enough and the Bats prevailed. Columbus right-hander Yorman Gomez dropped the first decision of his career at the Triple-A level after allowing four runs in 3.2 innings, with three punch-outs.

The loss puts the Clippers at 46-37 for the season, while the Bats climb in the standings to 42-39.

Friday night, make the Clippers your pre-game for the annual downtown Columbus Red, White, & Boom fireworks! First pitch is at 6:05pm, timed to allow fans to walk to nearby viewing locations after the game. Due to an obstructed view, Huntington Park will not remain open following the game. We recommend watching from North Bank Park at the southern end of Neil Avenue. Get Clippers tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.