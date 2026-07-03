Jumbo Shrimp Edge Sounds 5-4 in 10 Innings

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE - Connor Norby racked up three hits and three RBIs on Thursday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park.

With the score tied at four, Matthew Etzel began the 10th inning as the zombie runner at second base. After a strikeout, Nashville (47-37, 4-5) reliever Reiss Knehr (6-1) walked Deyvison De Los Santos. An infield single from Rece Hinds loaded the bases for Jacob Berry, who lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score what proved to be the winning run for Jacksonville (49-34, 7-2).

After Jack Ralston had tossed scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth, Stephen Jones pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th to earn his third save.

The Jumbo Shrimp got on the board in their first at-bats. Etzel led off the game with a single and advanced to second on a ground out. He scored on a De Los Santos RBI base knock.

Gage Miller doubled and Ethan O'Donnell singled with one out in the third. Following a strikeout, Etzel walked to load the bases. Norby then drove in two with a base hit to widen the gap to 3-0.

The Sounds got on the board in the third. Jett Williams earned a one-out walk. Luis Lara then drilled a two-run homer to cut the lead to 3-2.

Jacksonville answered in the fourth. O'Donnell singled with one out and stole second. Two batters later, Etzel drew a walk. Norby followed with an RBI single to push the tally to 4-2.

The score remained that way until the sixth. With one out, Luis Matos, Eddys Leonard and Greg Jones each singled, with the latter scoring a run. After a strikeout, Ethan Murray walked to load the bases for Williams, who drew another free pass to force in a run and tie the game.

Jacksonville and Nashville meet again in Friday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Janson Junk (0-0, 3.38 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds RHP Logan Henderson (2-0, 0.87 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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