Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 2 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-4, 38-44) vs. Rochester Plates (4-3, 49-31)

Thursday - DH, G1: 5:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: RHP Ryan Cusick (0-4, 6.02) vs. RHP Paxton Schultz (0-0, 3.38)

G2: RHP Chuck King (5-3, 3.71) vs. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (NR)

WINGIN' IT LATER: The Red Wings had fallen behind the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 2-0, in last night's affair before the game was suspended in the top of the fifth inning due to inclement weather...1B YOHANDY MORALES picked up the team's sole hit with a single in the bottom of the first, while RHP ANDRY LARA headlined the mound with two earned runs, four hits allowed and a pair of strikeouts over 4.0 innings of work...the Red Wings and IronPigs will resume play in a quasi-doubleheader today, with the first battle set for 5:05 p.m, where RHP PAXTON SCHULTZ will take over pitching duties...RHP CONNOR VAN SCOYOC will make his Red Wings debut in game two against IronPigs RHP Chuck King.

THE SCOYFATHER: RHP CONNOR VAN SCOYOC is slated to make his Red Wings debut in game two tonight... the 26-year-old had only given up 22 runs in 56 innings, while adding 56 strikeouts at Double-A Harrisburg before getting the call to Rochester on 6/30...when he had pitched at FNB Field this season, the home of the Harrisburg Senators, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native posted a perfect 3-0 record, allowing only four runs in 24.2 innings of work, with a 1.14 WHIP...

Van Scoyoc's great uncle is Red Wings Hall of Famer '99 Mike Boddicker.

PAUSED, THEN PAXTON: RHP PAXTON SCHULTZ will be handed the ball with runners on first and second, with no outs in the fifth inning when we resume Wednesday night's suspended game... it will be his eighth appearance of the campaign...the former 2019 Milwaukee Brewers 14th-round pick has held right-handed hitters to a .083 average in 12 AB with Rochester this season...he is just 10.0 IP shy of 500.0 at the Minor League level in his professional career.

LARA LAND: RHP ANDRY LARA worked 4.0 innings in his 14th start of the season last night, tossing two strikeouts while allowing two runs on four hits...the Venezuelan exited last night's suspended game with a pair of IronPigs on first and second base...RHP PAXTON SCHULTZ will take over mound duties when play resumes...Lara has now turned in at least 4.0 innings while allowing three or fewer runs in each of his five starts since 6/1, logging a 4.16 ERA (10 ER/21.2 IP) with 13 strikeouts...

Lara ranks second on the team in strikeouts with 60.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2014: 12 years ago, the Red Wings held off a late Pawtucket rally at the old McCoy Stadium, coming out on top with an 8-7 victory...SS DOUG BERNIER finished just a single short of the cycle, doubling in the second, adding a triple in the fourth, and homering in the seventh before he lined out to second base in the top of the ninth...LF CHRIS RAHL added three hits and three RBI out of the ninth spot in the lineup, while 3B DELBINSON ROMERO launched his seventh homer of the season.

1999: In the midst of a season that carried more lows than highs, the Red Wings reached their first three-game winning streak of the 1999 season 27 years ago today with an 11-inning, 6-2 road victory over the Ottawa Lynx... JULIO VINAS, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the ninth, scored the tying run with two outs in the inning on an RBI single from RF HOWIE CLARK, before notching an RBI single of his own in the 11th inning...RHP DOUG LINTON turned in 9.0 stellar innings on the mound, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out six.

1989: 37 years ago to the day, RHP DAVE JOHNSON allowed a run on six hits with seven strikeouts across 8.2 innings as the Red Wings defeated Tidewater, 2-1... TIM DULIN provided all the support Johnson would need with a two-run single in the second inning, while FRANCISCO MELENDEZ notched three hits and scored a run of his own...RHP STEVE CULKAR came on to record the final out for his first save of the season.







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