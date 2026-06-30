Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 30 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-4, 37-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-2, 49-30)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Tucker Davidson (3-3, 6.33) vs. LHP Alex Young (NR)

GOOD KNIGHT: In a series-closing battle where Rochester erupted in the late stages, the Red Wings held off the Charlotte Knights, emerging as 9-4 victors on Sunday to claim their first series win of the second half...2B PHILLIP GLASSER led the charge, going 3-for-4 with a late RBI single to put the Wings in front, while 1B YOHANDY MORALES, C HARRY FORD and CF ANDREW PINCKNEY connected on a home run apiece...a trio of other Wings found themselves a run each, while RHP ANDRE GRANILLO anchored the pitching with a win on the mound...after picking up their 25th road win this season, the Red Wings return to ESL Ballpark tonight looking to secure their 50th win of the year in their final series opener of the season against LHV...making his debut for the Red Wings, Rochester is sending out LHP ALEX YOUNG to open against IronPigs LHP Tucker Davidson...

Rochester has now homered in 12-straight games since 6/16, tied for the longest active streak in MiLB with Double-A Amarillo.

FOREVER YOUNG: Taking the mound for the first time as a Red Wing tonight will be opener LHP ALEX YOUNG, after he was transferred to Rochester from Double-A Harrisburg earlier today...it will be his first start at the Triple-A level since 6/22/2019 with Reno (ARI)...across eight appearances (1 GS) between the FCL Nationals (3 G), Single-A Fredericksburg (3 G), and Double-A Harrisburg (2 G, 1 GS), the 32-year-old veteran has allowed just one earned run on six hits across 8.2 innings of work (1.04 ERA), while striking out 12 to just two walks (6.00 K/BB), with a 0.92 WHIP and .200 BAA...Young has appeared in 116 Triple-A games (20 GS) since making his debut with Reno in 2018, most recently with Syracuse in 2024...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will follow suit in his fourth relief appearance of the season, ranking second among all qualified Triple-A pitchers with a 1.06 WHIP...he also ranks fifth with a .237 BAA and 3.91 ERA...

Young is the 18th Rochester pitcher to start a game on the mound in 2026.

JUST KEEP WINNING, JUST KEEP WINNING: With Sunday night's victory, the Red Wings locked up their seventh series victory in their last eight dating back to 5/5 at SYR, and improved to 25-13 on the road...away from ESL Ballpark this season, Rochester pitchers rank second in the International League in wins (25), ERA (4.07, 150 ER/331.1 IP), saves (14), WHIP (1.29), BAA (.223) and fewest home runs allowed (30)...RHP ANDRY LARA boasts the fifth-best International League road ERA (min. 25.0 IP) with a 2.75 (11 ER/36.0 IP), with the fourth-best WHIP (0.97)...3B BRADY HOUSE leads the way offensively, T-9th among all International League hitters (min. 50 road AB) with a .333 batting average (22-for-70)...the Red Wings have not finished at least 10 games above .500 on the road since at least 2004...

This is the first time Rochester has been at least 19 games over .500 on the final day of June since at least 1984.

CRYSTAL CLEAR: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER picked up three more hits out of the ninth spot in the lineup Sunday night, going 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and three RBI...his last knock in the top of the eighth drove in a pair of runs with two outs, breaking a 4-4 tie to give the Red Wings the lead for good...the Ohio native has now reached base safely in 18 consecutive games dating back to 5/27 vs. SYR, the second-longest on-base streak by a Red Wing this season (ANDREW PINCKNEY, 20 G 5/9-6/5)...over the course of the streak, Glasser leads all full-season Minor League hitters (min. 50 AB) with a .441 batting average (26-for-67), and leads the International League with a .478 OBP while adding seven multi-hit performances, 20 RBI, five stolen bases and 14 runs scored...

With runners in scoring position and two outs this season, Glasser leads the team and ranks seventh in the IL (min. 25 AB) with a .423 batting average (11-for-26).

MORAL(ES) VICTORY: 1B YOHANDY MORALES hit his team-leading 17th home run Sunday night, pulling him into a three-way tie for sixth place in the International League while extending his career-high...the Miami product finished the contest 1-for-4 at the plate, adding a walk and a second run scored to his line...the RBI on the solo homer was his 100th as a Red Wing, making him one of seven Rochester hitters to reach that milestone in the Nationals era (since 2021)...he leads all Red Wings in batting average (.304, 83-for-273) and OPS (.914). .. Morales is also sixth in the International League in total hits (83), T-3rd in total bases (147), and fourth in total runs scored (56)...

Across 23 games played against the IronPigs in his professional career, Morales is batting .380 (35-for-92) with an on-base percentage of .457, slugging percentage of .641, and 14 XBH (5 HR, 9 2B) to go along with 22 RBI.

FORD-WARD PROGRESS: C HARRY FORD went 2-for-4 in Sunday's contest, logging a home run, an RBI double, and a walk...Ford is second on the Red Wings in walks this season with 36 behind LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN ...he now has safely reached base in nine consecutive games...since that streak began on 6/10, the Atlanta native has reached base at a .421 clip, with an OPS of .885, two homers, a double, five RBI and nine walks...Ford is now just seven hits away from 150 at the Triple-A level in his career, and 13 from 500 across all levels of Minor League Baseball.

JUST HOW HE (AN)DREW IT UP: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY closed out the series with a 2-for-4 day at the plate Sunday, including the latter half of back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning...the solo shot marks his 12th on the season and was his third in the series against the Knights...since 6/19, the Alabama native leads the IL with five home runs, and is the team leader in AVG (.353), OBP (.436), SLG (.794), R (9), and XBH (5)...

Pinckney has been a part of seven of the team's last 10 back-to-back home runs, including all four in 2025 and three of the six in 2026.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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