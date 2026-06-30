122nd U.S. Army Band to Play Special Performance at Huntington Park on the 4th of July

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers are proud to announce a special musical performance for this year's Anniversary Night 4th of July celebration at Huntington Park. The 122nd Ohio Army National Guard Band will entertain fans with live music on the Carbliss Corner Entertainment Stage in the Right Field picnic plaza area beginning when gates open at 5:30pm.

The Arena District is the place to be this 4th of July as Huntington Park will be the site of a special Anniversary Night Fireworks Extravaganza!

Be there on Saturday, July 4 as the Columbus Clippers host the Louisville Bats (top farm team of the Cincinnati Reds) in a 7:05pm game at Huntington Park.

The post-game display won't be your typical Huntington Park fireworks show, which is always terrific. You don't want to miss this special Anniversary Night at Huntington Park.

This huge week at Huntington Park includes a special 6:05pm start time on Friday, July 3 designed to give fans the opportunity following the game to walk to prime viewing locations for the annual downtown Red, White, & Boom fireworks show. Get tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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