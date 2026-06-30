Atlanta Braves Pitcher Danny Young to Rehab with Gwinnett in Durham
Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, North Carolina - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that pitcher Danny Young has joined the Stripers today as he continues an injury rehab assignment. Young, on the Braves' 60-day Injured List (left elbow reconstruction), will be available to pitch in Gwinnett's 6:45 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park tonight.
The 32-year-old Young has yet to pitch in a Major League game this season. On a rehab assignment that began on June 20, he has combined to go 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER in 3.0 IP), 1.00 WHIP, and .100 BAA in three games (1 start) between the FCL Braves and Double-A Columbus.
Young has appeared in 63 career MLB games with the Seattle Mariners (2022), Braves (2022-23), and New York Mets (2024-25), going 4-1 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and .243 BAA.
Young's rehab assignment marks his return to Gwinnett. The Boynton Beach, Florida native made 27 relief appearances for the Stripers from 2022-23, going 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, .284 BAA, and one save (1-for-4).
Young will be the sixth Atlanta Braves player to rehab with Gwinnett this year, joining catcher Sean Murphy (April 21-May 2), right-hander Spencer Strider (April 21-26), shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (May 5-10), left-hander Dylan Dodd (May 5-18), and catcher Drake Baldwin (June 13-14).
Listen to tonight's game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.
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