Redbirds Double up the Knights 10-5 in Series Opener
Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights dropped their fourth straight contest on Tuesday evening 10-5 to the Memphis Redbirds in their road trip opener. Charlotte fell behind big early on and their attempt at a comeback was stopped short by Memphis.
Dustin Harris began the scoring in the top of the first inning with a solo Home Run to right field. The blast was Harris' sixth of the season with the Knights and his hot bat continued with a 3-for-4 performance that also included a double.
The Redbirds responded with five runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in the second. Charlotte's starting pitcher, Mason Adams, was chased in the second inning after a rare rough outing.
Memphis plated two more runs in the fourth and held a 9-1 lead before Charlotte did some damage in the sixth. The Knights took advantage of some shaky Redbirds fielding and received runs on RBI hits by Michael Turner, Ryan Galanie, Jason Matthews, and Mario Camilletti.
Chase Plymell and Wikelman Gonzalez both delivered scoreless outings from the Charlotte bullpen, but the early damage was too much to overcome.
Game two against Memphis is slated for Wednesday at 8:05pm ET.
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