Bats Suffer 5-4 Walk-Off Loss to Begin Series in Columbus

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats stormed back to take a ninth inning lead, only to let it slip away and fall to the Columbus Clippers 5-4 in walk-off fashion in the series opener on Tuesday night.

The game began as a pitcher's duel between Columbus southpaw Logan Allen and Bats righty Julian Aguiar, with neither team posting a run for the first half of the game. The Clippers would break through in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs, leaving Aguiar on the hook. Over 5.0 innings, he allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Two innings later, the Bats got their chance to respond. P.J. Higgins was hit by a pitch and Garrett Hampson doubled to put runners on second and third. With two outs, Carlos Jorge turned his Triple-A debut around with one swing. Following three strikeouts to start his Bats tenure, Jorge lined a single to left, scoring both Higgins and Hampson to even the score at two.

In the bottom of the frame, the Clippers loaded the bases with one out against Luis Mey. On a 3-2 pitch, Mey induced a grounder to first from Juan Brito for an inning-ending 3-2-3 double play, preserving the 2-2 tie. Zach Maxwell would keep it tied with a clean eighth.

Higgins got the ninth inning going for the Bats with a one-out single. Hampson reached on an error and a balk moved the runners to second and third with two outs for Jorge. The 22-year-old delivered again, crushing an opposite field double into the left field corner to score both runners and give the Bats their first lead of the night, 4-2.

Maxwell got the first out of the ninth before a walk and a single ended his outing. Trevor Kuncl entered and provided no relief, as a walk loaded the bases. Brito followed with a two-run single to tie it and Ralphy Velazquez gave the Clippers the win with a walk-off single to left.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 1, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (3-3, 4.55) vs. Clippers RHP Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 3.97)







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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