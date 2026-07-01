Paul McIntosh & Dylan Carlson Go Deep as 'Pigs Take Opener in Rochester

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - An early offensive barnburner turned into a late pitcher's duel with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-4, 38-44) taking the series opener 6-4 against the Rochester Red Wings (49-31, 4-3) on Wednesday night at ESL Ballpark.

Both offenses got to work from the jump as an RBI single for Bryan De La Cruz opened the 'Pigs account in the first inning with Rochester responding with a Yohandy Morales RBI double and Harry Ford two-run single.

The 'Pigs chipped away at the deficit with a Dylan Moore sacrifice fly in the second before taking the lead on a Paul McIntosh two-run homer in the third.

The lead was short lived as Rochester re-tied the game on another Ford RBI single in the last of the third.

A Keaton Anthony RBI single gave the 'Pigs the lead for good in the fourth, with pitching dominating the tail end of the ballgame.

Following the top of the fourth, 'Pigs pitching allowed just three more baserunners (wiping one away with a double play) and did not allow another run with the offense adding an insurance run in the eighth on a Dylan Carlson solo homer.

Tucker Davidson (W, 4-3) worked around the early damage to go five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks, striking out five. Nolan Hoffman (S, 4) threw a clean ninth for the save with Michael Mercado (2IP, 0R) and Tanner Banks (1IP, 0R) providing the bridge to him.

Chandler Champlain (L, 5-3) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing four runs (three earned) in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen.

The IronPigs and Red Wings continue their series on Wednesday, July 1st, at ESL Ballpark with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Brian Keller goes for the 'Pigs against Andry Lara for the Red Wings.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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