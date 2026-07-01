Bright Dazzles in Road Trip Opener

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







MOOSIC, Pa - The Norfolk Tides (1-6 | 29-53) fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-3 | 41-40), 3-2, on Tuesday night at PNC Field. It was the first road game in the Second Half for the Tides.

Trace Bright had a great start for Norfolk. He threw his second quality start of the season, going 6.0 innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks while striking out five. He threw 81 pitches, 55 for strikes.

The game would be tied 1-1 through the top of the seventh, when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs in the seventh. Norfolk scored one more run in the eighth on a sac fly by Christian Encarnacion-Strand. The Tides would get two runners on in the ninth, but could not tie the game in the loss.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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