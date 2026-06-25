Three Tides Homers Not Enough in Loss
Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (0-3 | 28-50) fell to the Durham Bulls (3-0 | 31-47), 7-5, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides hit three home runs but would lose on a big inning by Durham.
Although Durham scored first in the third inning, but Norfolk would score five unanswered from there. In the fourth, Ryan Noda blasted a two-run homer to take the lead. It was his sixth of the season. In the fifth, Bryan Ramos and Heston Kjerstad blasted solo home runs to add to the lead. It was Ramos' second and Kjerstad's third.
Durham would end up taking the game with six runs in the seventh, defeating the Tides 7-5. The Tides have lost the first three games of the Second Half.
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