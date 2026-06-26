Stripers' Bats Silenced by Sounds in 3-0 Road Loss

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (1-2, 39-38) were held to just two hits and shut out for the fifth time this season on Thursday night as the Nashville Sounds (2-1, 45-33) won 3-0 at First Horizon Park. Nashville leads the series 2-1.

Decisive Plays: Nashville scored first for the third straight game, taking a 1-0 lead on Brock Wilken's solo home run (6) leading off the third. The Sounds made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Jeferson Quero in the fourth and 3-0 on a two-out RBI single by Quero in the sixth. The Stripers' best chance to score came when they loaded the bases on three walks in the fifth, but all were stranded against reliever Reiss Knehr (W, 6-0).

Key Contributors: Brett Wisely (1-for-3) and Cal Conley (1-for-2) had Gwinnett's two hits. Owen Murphy (L, 3-6) went 5.2 innings (4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) in the loss. For Nashville, pitchers Lyon Richardson (4.0 IP, 2 H), Knehr (2.0 IP, 0 H), Junior Fernandez (hold, 2.0 IP, 0 H), and Peter Strzelecki (save, 1.0 IP, 0 H) combined on the two-hitter.

Noteworthy: Jim Jarvis walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. Elieser Hernandez finished out the game with 2.1 scoreless innings in relief for the Stripers. Two of Gwinnett's five shutout losses this season have come in Nashville (also lost 2-0 on May 28).

Next Game (Friday, June 26): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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