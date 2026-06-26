Gorman Homers in Redbirds Thursday Loss at Jumbo Shrimp

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 10-4 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Thursday night at Vystar Ballpark.

Third baseman Nolan Gorman drilled his first home run at Triple-A in 2026 with a solo blast in the top of the eighth inning. In total, Memphis clubbed three home runs in the loss. First baseman Bligh Madris hit his 11th homer of the season in the top of the seventh. Shortstop Jeremy Rivas hit his first career Triple-A home run in the same frame.

Starting pitcher Jared Shuster (4-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, walked none and struck out four in 3.0 innings of a spot start. Luis Gastelum tossed a scoreless frame to lower his season ERA to a team best-tying 2.45 and struck out two. Ryan Murphy and Austin Love also added scoreless appearances in game three of the six-game series in Jacksonville.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 30 to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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